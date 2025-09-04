* Challenge seed fixed (yes, really)
* Buy max fixed in challenges
* Craft presets fixed
* Mirrors fixed
* Active mirrors are shown in the area list
* Fishing Tournament crash fixed (Android)
* 2 new skins (I heard you like Silksong, thanks @klokcworc)
* New community leaf
Update notes via Steam Community
