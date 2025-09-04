 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2 Cronos: The New Dawn
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19857770 Edited 4 September 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* Challenge seed fixed (yes, really)
* Buy max fixed in challenges
* Craft presets fixed
* Mirrors fixed
* Active mirrors are shown in the area list
* Fishing Tournament crash fixed (Android)
* 2 new skins (I heard you like Silksong, thanks @klokcworc)
* New community leaf

Changed files in this update

Windows Leaf Blower Idle Content Depot 1468261
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link