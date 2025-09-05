Hi everyone! Thank you for playing my game Taina’s Cursed Legacy!
Many players reported the following issue:
The achievement "Witch" could not be unlocked.
In this update I’ve fixed it. Please let me know if you find any more bugs. Thanks!
Fix for achievements
