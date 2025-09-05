 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19857743 Edited 5 September 2025 – 06:13:23 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hi everyone! Thank you for playing my game Taina’s Cursed Legacy!
Many players reported the following issue:

The achievement "Witch" could not be unlocked.

In this update I’ve fixed it. Please let me know if you find any more bugs. Thanks!

Changed files in this update

Depot 3909691
