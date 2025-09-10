This update bumps the OpenVR (SteamVR) SDK to the latest version, please ensure you are not using any SteamVR beta branches besides the 'beta' branch to ensure this version is supported!
Apologies for any issues caused but we should always aim to be on the latest version. ^^
If you are unable to use the latest SteamVR version due to issues, you can use the 'old-openvr' OVR Toolkit branch beta branch. This branch is unsupported and will not have future changes. It is provided purely to support the small number of users who are forced onto older SteamVR versions.
09-09-2025:
Fixed all keyboard word suggestions entering the name text when clicked.,
Fixed 100% keyboard having 2 'Page Up' keys.,
Improved handling of window interaction state when keyboard is in use. Windows will no longer immediately tab back into a game immediately after pointing away from the keyboard.,
Fixed quick settings arrow now appearing on windows with input disabled.,
Improved handling of keyboard's attached device when changing between controller devices.,
Bumped to latest OpenVR version.
Fixed Simulator Mode's 'Head Gaze' toggle not displaying the current state of the setting.,
Fixed keyboard becoming soft-locked after the device it's attached to is disconnected then reconnected.
