This update bumps the OpenVR (SteamVR) SDK to the latest version, please ensure you are not using any SteamVR beta branches besides the 'beta' branch to ensure this version is supported!

Apologies for any issues caused but we should always aim to be on the latest version. ^^

If you are unable to use the latest SteamVR version due to issues, you can use the 'old-openvr' OVR Toolkit branch beta branch. This branch is unsupported and will not have future changes. It is provided purely to support the small number of users who are forced onto older SteamVR versions.

09-09-2025: