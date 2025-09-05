 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19857698
Update notes via Steam Community

Thanks to many of your helpful reports, we were able to make some major performance improvements. In our testing, we saw up to double the performance with these fixes, especially in late-game situations.

The freeplay got extended with more config options. As always we fixed some community reported bugs. Some older saves might experience some issues in handling new content but you can delete them and continue.

Here are the details for this patch:

New Features & Improvements

  • Added an option to increase the visitor stay duration in free play

  • Added an option to increase the car spawn rate in free play

  • Replaced the core shader stack increasing performance

  • Optimized handling of UI entities to further improve performance

Fixes

  • Fixed various text labels in the main menu not updating on language change

  • Fixed Steam Manager assembly dependency leading to a rare issue with achievements

  • Fixed an issue where workers would be unable to reach certain maintenance locations

Gameplay Changes

  • Workers are now able to repair damaged foundations in places where a car is parked

  • Removed Weed Maintenance from Glass Foundation

Thanks for the Feedback on our discord and in the steam boards!

