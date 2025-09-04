- Bug Fix: When manually recruiting a temporary 50-person army in an Empire Village, only half of the total (e.g., 50) would be received, resulting in only half, or 25.
- Bug Fix: Illegitimate children were not being sent to the hospital.
- Optimization: When placing a fainted person or infant on a hospital bed using the Void Hand, the resident immediately enters medical status.
- Optimization: Babies who fall to the ground are now prioritized for placement on their parents' bed, rather than a medical bed.
Experience optimization
