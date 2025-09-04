 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19857696 Edited 4 September 2025 – 16:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Bug Fix: When manually recruiting a temporary 50-person army in an Empire Village, only half of the total (e.g., 50) would be received, resulting in only half, or 25.
  • Bug Fix: Illegitimate children were not being sent to the hospital.
  • Optimization: When placing a fainted person or infant on a hospital bed using the Void Hand, the resident immediately enters medical status.
  • Optimization: Babies who fall to the ground are now prioritized for placement on their parents' bed, rather than a medical bed.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1455911
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link