Hello Tacticians!

We are getting closer to the official release of Skygard Arena on September 18th!

We just released a new update which further improves the game with:

A new fully voiced opening cinematic

Steam achievements

German localization

Several adjustments to the difficulty of the campaign

The rework of a few Champions' spells

UX improvements and bug fixes.

Please find below the full patch notes. Also, if you have enjoyed playing the game so far, feel free to leave a positive review, it helps us a lot! ːsteamthumbsupː

The dev team at Gemelli Games

Patch notes - v0.9.5

New opening cinematic👀

Let Na Jima tell you the origin story of Skygard, introduce you to its five factions and set the stakes before the Tournament begins!

Watch the new opening cinematic on Youtube.

Steam Achievements 🏆

Complete 22 achievements across both Campaign and Arena modes!

Will you manage to 100% the game?

German Localization 🇩🇪

Skygard Arena is now available in German! Feel free to share your feedback regarding German localization on Discord and we will review it promptly.

Difficulty Adjustments - Campaign

We have decided to reduce the overall difficulty of the campaign, to let as many players as possible progress through the story, play diverse missions and enjoy the game. Players looking for some extra challenge can still try to achieve the secondary quests, which are no easy feat!

Mission #5

Enemy Champions' health points: 240 --> 200.

Changed the starting position of one of the enemy Champions, making it easier to target them on round 1.

Mission #6

Boss' health points: 750 --> 660.

Mission #7

Changed the starting position of an enemy unit.

Number of ultimate charges on the map: 4 --> 5.

Mission #11

Removed one starting enemy unit.

All waves spawn one round later (on rounds 3, 5, 7, 9...).

The round limit for the Quest Blitz is now 10 rounds instead of 13.

Mission #12

Removed one enemy unit in each wave.

Mission #13

Guards' health points: 250 --> 200.

Boss' primary action damage: 40 --> 35.

Boss' secondary action damage: 25 --> 20.

Tokens applied by boss' secondary action: 2 Blind --> 1 Blind.

Changes to Champions' Spells

Aiden Inquisitor 🧙‍♂️

Smite (primary action): extra damage per unique token on target = 15 --> 10.

Supreme Verdict (ultimate action): no longer replaces positive tokens by their opposites. Now applies Lifedrain token.

We are nerfing Aiden Inquisitor's damage on his primary action to bring it more in line with other primary actions. Also, the previous effect of Supreme Verdict would just nullify compositions which are based on using positive tokens, which was not healthy. He now applies one negative token which was not very present in the game, and synergises with his secondary and primary actions.

Vallya Commander 🏳️

With Me! (primary action): Vallya now charges toward her target (1-3 range) before dealing damage and gaining 1 Impact token.

For the Kingdom (ultimate action): now grants Besieger to all allies.

Vallya Commander was lacking tools to gap close enemies. Playing her should feel much better now!

UX Improvements

Added a tooltip explaining how shield points work, which is automatically displayed when hovering on a spell or an item mentioning shields.

In mission #4, the mission description now displays the current wave and the total number of waves: 1/3, 2/3 or 3/3.

The correct character model for Vallya Commander is now used in the intro and outro scenes of mission #12.

Improved the intro scene of mission #8.

Improved the outro scenes of missions #7 and #10.

Improved the display of damage preview on health bars.

Bug fixes