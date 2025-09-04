 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19857646
Update notes via Steam Community
- NEW: button for pinging a random upgradable skill
- NEW: button for pinging a random unmaxed skill
- IMPROVED: tip in Settings on how to switch monitors
- IMPROVED: adjust HP, fuel, energy UI in session (helpful with ultra-wide screen)

Changed files in this update

Depot 3456801
macOS Depot 3456802
Linux Depot 3456803
