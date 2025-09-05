 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19857621
We have a small balance of end game and weapon tiers update.
Hopefully this will lead to a more balanced experience in 1st and 2nd Class.

• All weapon tiers are now closer to each other in damage output, especially T2, 3 and 4
• T3 Armor has a slight reduction in HP
• T4 weapons can't be repaired anymore
• Contraband black market prices are more expensive and it has only T3 Rifles
• Conductors have now 5 maximum lives
• T4 weapon printer in the Engine Control room is now located only in the Engine Vault


