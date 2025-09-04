 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19857573 Edited 4 September 2025 – 20:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Greetings, tactics fans! This is another small update in which I continue to fix bugs and improve the experience in small ways.

Changes to the Main Campaign

First, we have a few changes designed to make it easier to keep lower-level characters caught up with the rest of the team without risking their lives in the arena, and to ensure that that remains possible throughout the campaign:

  • increased the availability of battle primers somewhat in the shop to make it easier to catch up underleveled characters.

  • increased the range of levels where novice and intermediate battle primers are effective to keep them useful for longer.

  • in the shop, intermediate battle primers are now much more likely to appear instead of novice ones once the player enters Gharial League; and once the player enters Snow Leopard League, expert battle primers are now much more likely to appear instead of novice or intermediate ones.

General Bug Fixes

  • fixed: the game was playing drowning sound effects when checking environmental damage for destructible objects submerged in water.

Campaign Creator improvements

  • you can now assign your own custom static portraits to generic unit types in the character creator!

  • you can now manually select skin and hair palettes for generic character portraits (and, for humans, their corresponding unit sprites) in the character creator.

  • updated placeholder text in the tags field for the map editor's Unit Properties window, removing the long-since-deprecated "Add," text.

  • fixed: the character creator was formatting portrait data for generic characters in such a way that their hair layer wasn't being detected upon loading them in a custom campaign.

  • fixed: the character creator was not saving hair palette or skin palette data for generic characters.

  • fixed: the map editor was throwing a null error when trying to create tooltips upon mousing over FromPlayerRoster character stand-ins.

Create your own campaign!

As you can see, I've been focused on fixes and improvements to the campaign creation suite. We are now just a bit more than 1/4th of the way through our campaign creation contest, and I want to make sure that campaign creation is as fun and painless as possible!

In that vein, I've been uploading a series of tutorial videos designed to teach people how to create their own campaigns in the campaign editor. As of today, we now have four videos up--these (and all future videos in the series) appear in this Youtube playlist:

https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLiOnlGCqoqGsfuGjXikSGSGt8nHe9A8BL&si=nSw93uVAOul629Ps

New Playthrough Stream!

In the meantime, SRPG luminary Titanium Legman has begun a series where he livestreams Together in Battle while recruiting as many player-created custom characters as possible. (Tonight will be the third episode--don't miss it! 😉)

Anyway, that's all I've got for this one; see you all in the next update!

Tactically yours,

Craig

