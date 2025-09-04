Greetings, tactics fans! This is another small update in which I continue to fix bugs and improve the experience in small ways.

Changes to the Main Campaign

First, we have a few changes designed to make it easier to keep lower-level characters caught up with the rest of the team without risking their lives in the arena, and to ensure that that remains possible throughout the campaign:

increased the availability of battle primers somewhat in the shop to make it easier to catch up underleveled characters.

increased the range of levels where novice and intermediate battle primers are effective to keep them useful for longer.

in the shop, intermediate battle primers are now much more likely to appear instead of novice ones once the player enters Gharial League; and once the player enters Snow Leopard League, expert battle primers are now much more likely to appear instead of novice or intermediate ones.

General Bug Fixes

fixed: the game was playing drowning sound effects when checking environmental damage for destructible objects submerged in water.

Campaign Creator improvements

you can now assign your own custom static portraits to generic unit types in the character creator!

you can now manually select skin and hair palettes for generic character portraits (and, for humans, their corresponding unit sprites) in the character creator.

updated placeholder text in the tags field for the map editor's Unit Properties window, removing the long-since-deprecated "Add," text.

fixed : the character creator was formatting portrait data for generic characters in such a way that their hair layer wasn't being detected upon loading them in a custom campaign.

fixed : the character creator was not saving hair palette or skin palette data for generic characters.

fixed: the map editor was throwing a null error when trying to create tooltips upon mousing over FromPlayerRoster character stand-ins.

Create your own campaign!

As you can see, I've been focused on fixes and improvements to the campaign creation suite. We are now just a bit more than 1/4th of the way through our campaign creation contest, and I want to make sure that campaign creation is as fun and painless as possible!

In that vein, I've been uploading a series of tutorial videos designed to teach people how to create their own campaigns in the campaign editor. As of today, we now have four videos up--these (and all future videos in the series) appear in this Youtube playlist:

New Playthrough Stream!

In the meantime, SRPG luminary Titanium Legman has begun a series where he livestreams Together in Battle while recruiting as many player-created custom characters as possible. (Tonight will be the third episode--don't miss it! 😉)

Anyway, that's all I've got for this one; see you all in the next update!

Tactically yours,

Craig