- Added a new chainmaking quest with a new character.
- Improved the crank's performance, however an issue might still be present for some cases. We are still working hard on solving this issue for those very specific instances. Meanwhile, if you are one of the players with the issue, try cranking slowly as this might be a workaround before we fix it.
- Added outlines to all weapons.
- Updated some texts and VO.
- Added randomization rules to certain cases to generate better characters.
- Allowed Quickrust to affect hammer's and crafter hammer's.
- Improved character animation code, improving performance.
- Improved zoom.
Patch 1.1.30. New Chainmaking Quest!
Update notes via Steam Community
