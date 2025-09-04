 Skip to content
Major 4 September 2025 Build 19857552 Edited 4 September 2025 – 20:33:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Daemon Sigil 1.0 is finally out! To celebrate the release, we added 9 new characters! Our team is dedicated offering the best product we can so we are still working to improve the game's balancing and will continue fixing bugs. Now get out there and save the village!

