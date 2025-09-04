 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19857527 Edited 4 September 2025 – 18:09:19 UTC by Wendy Share
  • Moving while shooting backwards animation
  • Fixed Arena Nipple incorrect displays
  • Fixed buggy emote wheel selection for keyboard and mouse
  • Add new controller support for emote wheel
  • Guns now fully reload when logging in
  • Fixed guns at 5/20 ammo when swapping to a new gun in inventory
  • Reworked notifications. You can now have notification icons depending on the type of notifications you're having
  • Shop mostly works. Disabled for now because it makes it hard to test other stuff
  • Inventory UI reworked
  • Profile now has events on each item change
  • Added highlight to selected weapons
  • Fixed not equipping weapon on first weapon slot when player spawns in
  • Added new guns to inventory
  • Fixed Flashpoint bullet size
  • Fixed lighting on bullet not spawning right away

Changed files in this update

Depot 3659221
