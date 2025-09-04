- Moving while shooting backwards animation
- Fixed Arena Nipple incorrect displays
- Fixed buggy emote wheel selection for keyboard and mouse
- Add new controller support for emote wheel
- Guns now fully reload when logging in
- Fixed guns at 5/20 ammo when swapping to a new gun in inventory
- Reworked notifications. You can now have notification icons depending on the type of notifications you're having
- Shop mostly works. Disabled for now because it makes it hard to test other stuff
- Inventory UI reworked
- Profile now has events on each item change
- Added highlight to selected weapons
- Fixed not equipping weapon on first weapon slot when player spawns in
- Added new guns to inventory
- Fixed Flashpoint bullet size
- Fixed lighting on bullet not spawning right away
Patch Notes - v0.6.8
Update notes via Steam Community
