 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19857523 Edited 4 September 2025 – 15:46:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
This update focuses on streamlining resource management, improving clarity in the UI, and fixing some long-standing quirks. Here’s what’s new:

Worker Assignment to Buildings

You can now assign workers directly to production buildings! Once assigned, they’ll automatically collect resources for you. Less micromanagement, more empire building.
Gathering stations : can automate only gathering / collecting specific resources
Mining station : can automate only mining resources
Lumber yard : can automate wood and sticks
Resource refining buildings like smelter, tanner, loom and cooking spit can refine resources into finished usable items, however the previous crafting requirements are already in your inventory.


Smarter Refining UI
Resource inputs are now added automatically when dragging and dropping into refining stations like the Smelter, Loom, Cooking, and Tanner.

Unit Skills Display
Skills now correctly appear in the Skills Menu on load. Huge thanks to Kojastro for helping track this down!

Pause Menu Cleanup
The Restart Level option has been removed from the pause menu to reduce accidental restarts and streamline the interface. Thanks to HunterTheWolf

Construction Fix
Attempting to build when not able to build due to collision with objects or uneven surfaces will no longer deduct resources. Your stockpiles are safe!

That’s all for now—but we’ve got more updates on the horizon. As always, thank you for your feedback, bug reports, and support

Changed files in this update

Depot 2307401
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link