This update focuses on streamlining resource management, improving clarity in the UI, and fixing some long-standing quirks. Here’s what’s new:



Worker Assignment to Buildings



You can now assign workers directly to production buildings! Once assigned, they’ll automatically collect resources for you. Less micromanagement, more empire building.

Gathering stations : can automate only gathering / collecting specific resources

Mining station : can automate only mining resources

Lumber yard : can automate wood and sticks

Resource refining buildings like smelter, tanner, loom and cooking spit can refine resources into finished usable items, however the previous crafting requirements are already in your inventory.





Smarter Refining UI

Resource inputs are now added automatically when dragging and dropping into refining stations like the Smelter, Loom, Cooking, and Tanner.



Unit Skills Display

Skills now correctly appear in the Skills Menu on load. Huge thanks to Kojastro for helping track this down!



Pause Menu Cleanup

The Restart Level option has been removed from the pause menu to reduce accidental restarts and streamline the interface. Thanks to HunterTheWolf



Construction Fix

Attempting to build when not able to build due to collision with objects or uneven surfaces will no longer deduct resources. Your stockpiles are safe!



That’s all for now—but we’ve got more updates on the horizon. As always, thank you for your feedback, bug reports, and support