New difficulty selection:

5 new difficulties to pick from!

Easy, Normal, Hard, Brutal, Impossible

Normal ( the current default ) difficulty now has less frequent indoor missions, and they only appear later on in the run.

Easy with less enemy health/damage and no indoor missions.

Completing a run on normal unlocks Harder difficulties with scaling enemy damage/accuracy, etc, more crash damage and the usual indoor mission frequency.

To reward your skills on harder difficulties you gain more XP, across the new Hard, Brutal, and Impossible.





New run completion Medals on drones:

Complete a run to get a difficulty medal on that drone

See how many drones you can collect them on, or see if you're able to get an impossible run medal complete on your favorite!





New free-roam mode:

Fly through any of the 5 maps with no missions or enemies in the new Freeroam mode! Practice your chimney dives and indoor flying without the extra pressure.





New reworked UI:

We heard your feedback on the UI! A new full clean-up and major improvements of the UI. More improvements are still in the works for things like the pause and settings menu, but we hope the new main/loadout menus show we're dedicated to polishing the UI. Please let us know your feedback for the new look on the Discord and Steam forums.

Auto save game mode selected, means when you play before when you next open the game you'll auto skip selecting which controller your using

News functionality button on main menu

Discord button on main menu





Time trials overhaul:

3 New split timetrial leader boards, for FPV controller, Console Controller, and Arcade (mouse/keyboard or console controller on arcade). This allows for more fairness in the leader boards.

Reworked some time trials so you can't just bomb enemies from outside buildings.

Removed delay at end of time trials.

This means your current times have been reset, but we're hoping with the new reworks and improvements you'll be happy to set new even better scores on the new 3 leader boards.





New time trial:

Chimney dive trial on Map4 added

New time trial contest functionality (More info soon!)





New missions:

New destroy/collect intel missions across maps 3,4 and 5 for more variety during runs

5 new map 3 missions

9 new map 4 missions

8 new map 5 missions

Map 1 and 2 are up next for having more missions/current mission improvements





Gameplay improvements:

Indoor areas improved so there's less clutter and bigger entrances.

Player no longer collides with destroyed enemy wrecks.

FPV autofire targeter lock on no longer firing at dead bodies multiple times after death.

FPV autofire targeter lock on no longer fires at enemies behind bubble shields.

New functionality for mapping switches to Autofire and Flip drone





Balance:

Enemy movement, stats, boss abilities all have unique scaling across new difficulty modes.

Hacker drones health buffed, hack speed/power buffed

Beam charger trucks health buffed, now displays healthbar

Hitman unlock challenge changed from 10,000 kills to 2000





Bug fixes:

Enemy riflemen soldiers sometimes shoot through walls fixed.

Energy drain from homing weapons trying to lock on enemies out of lock radius fixed.

Some floating enemy spawns fixed

Energysurge gadget resets on reset trial

Various other minor bugs & polish



Known bugs:

Tabbing out causes the mouse to stop working sometimes, tabbing back out/in fixes this.

Can take damage during the 1 second grace period after landing in the shuttle after completing the mission.

