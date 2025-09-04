 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19857293 Edited 4 September 2025 – 15:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

• Fixed progressive challenges not working in Jumbo Jump Island

• Fixed "Quit Challenge" app not working in Jumbo Jump Island

Changed files in this update

Windows English SCOOT Content Depot 1494841
