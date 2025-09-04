- enemy shield visuals more in tune with the story
- added variations to enemies
- improved animation of monsters
- balanced / tweaked combat to improve feeling of helplessness
- improved some of the puzzles, improved the feedback to players
- improved final cutscene
- added new sounds and ambient zones
- remixed some of the music
- streamlined UI in some places
- finished localization engine and created a test language to make sure everything works
- multiple bug fixes
- uploaded new screenshots and HQ art pack to PressKit website
Demo release candidate
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update