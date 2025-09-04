- enemy shield visuals more in tune with the story

- added variations to enemies

- improved animation of monsters

- balanced / tweaked combat to improve feeling of helplessness

- improved some of the puzzles, improved the feedback to players

- improved final cutscene

- added new sounds and ambient zones

- remixed some of the music

- streamlined UI in some places

- finished localization engine and created a test language to make sure everything works

- multiple bug fixes

- uploaded new screenshots and HQ art pack to PressKit website