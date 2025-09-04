 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Cronos: The New Dawn Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19857264 Edited 4 September 2025 – 17:09:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- enemy shield visuals more in tune with the story
- added variations to enemies
- improved animation of monsters
- balanced / tweaked combat to improve feeling of helplessness
- improved some of the puzzles, improved the feedback to players
- improved final cutscene
- added new sounds and ambient zones
- remixed some of the music
- streamlined UI in some places
- finished localization engine and created a test language to make sure everything works
- multiple bug fixes
- uploaded new screenshots and HQ art pack to PressKit website

Changed files in this update

Depot 3498361
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link