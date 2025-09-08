Welcome to the latest update notes for Rival Stars Horse Racing: Desktop Edition! Update 1.33 has arrived, bringing new missions, fresh story content, and a brand-new breed to the ranch.



This update expands on cross country and steeplechase with new goals to chase and even more compelling story to unfold. Whether you’re here for the story or simply to welcome a new horse to your ranch, there’s plenty to discover.



New Horse Breed

Introducing, for the very first time on the Rival Stars Ranch, The Anglo-Arab!

Originating in France, the Anglo-Arab blends the endurance and spirit of the Arabian with the speed and strength of the Thoroughbred. This balance makes it a natural all-rounder, well-suited for all types of events and rides, from flat racing to cross-country, show jumping and beyond.



Breed Bonus:

+5 Agility

+2 Sprint Energy



Alongside this new breed comes the Braided Mane, an elegant new trait you can add to your horses in the Horse Creator or pass down through breeding to create generations of gorgeous champions. This trait has a 40% chance of appearing on Anglo Arabs, and a 10% chance of appearing on any other horse.





New Story and Missions



Two storylines are expanding in this update, bringing new depth to both Cross Country and Steeplechase.



Cross Country continues with four additional chapters, featuring fresh missions and the return of Richard, whose presence adds new rivalries and opportunities to the competition.

Steeplechase is getting its first set of story missions. The opening three chapters follow a journey shaped by family legacy and the arrival of Alex, a new character who sparks rivalries as the tournament approaches.



Together, these chapters introduce new challenges, new faces, and the next stage of your racing story.



New Coats:



Now, it's not a Rival Stars update without the addition of new coats to play around with!



Here’s what’s being added

Sabino Wave

Inkblot Sabino

Dusty Snowcap

Pearlescent Varnish

Leopard Lacing

Hind Fleabitten

Lavish Dapples

Spiderweb Dapples

Frosted Peacock

Polka Dot Rabicano

Roaning Lacing

Beauty Mark Fleabitten

Roaning Rabicano

Saddled Lacing

Stippled Tovero

Tobiano Jacket

Radiant Leopard

Belly Dapples

Rusty Dapples

Starry Dapples

Diamond Badger Face

Anything Else?

Everyone deserves a makeover every now and again, and that's no different for the Rival Stars Menus and Game screens. As you're working your way through the game, keep an eye out for a refreshed look in the Training and Multiplayer screens



The Multiplayer hub has also been updated, you can now join other players’ games using a code. On top of that, we’ve added a handy change to the horse info screen: you can now train your horses directly from there.







That's all for this update folks, thanks so much for hanging out with us. We hope you enjoy your time with the new story content as well as the brand new Anglo-Arab. Don’t forget to join the Discord to keep up with all things Rival Stars.



Change Notes



Added:

Anglo Arab: New breed +5 Agility +2 Stamina

Steeplechase story mode: A completely new steeplechase story mode, ends at chapter 3.

Cross Country story mode update: New chapters for XC story, previously it ended on chapter 6, and now it ends on chapter 10. (4 new chapters)

20 New patterns + Sabino Wave Inkblot Sabino Dusty Snowcap Pearlescent Varnish Leopard Lacing Hind Fleabitten Lavish Dapples Spiderweb Dapples Frosted Peacock Polka Dot Rabicano Roaning Lacing Beauty Mark Fleabitten Roaning Rabicano Saddled Lacing Stippled Tovero Tobiano Jacket Radiant Leopard Belly Dapples Rusty Dapples Starry Dapples Diamond Badger Face

New face Diamond Badger Face



New Trait: Noble Braid Mane: This trait has a 40% chance of appearing on Anglo Arabs, and a 10% chance of appearing on any other horse.

Training screen visual update, training is now also accessible from horse details.

The multiplayer screen hub has been updated, now you can enter other players' games by code.

Improved controller navigation on some screens.

Colour from breeding changed: now it’s much more probable to pass down to the foal the parents main and hidden colours .

\[Bug fix] All Male Horse pedigrees now display correctly

\[Bug fix] Fixed navigation issues on Breeding, Steeplechase and some filters.

Known Issues: