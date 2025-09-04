Heyho Flingers!

Starting September 4th, you will be able to play Fling to the Finish on Steam, Nintendo Switch 1 and 2, the PlayStation 4/5, and Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One. As a Steam user, this may not seem like big news. Perhaps it may seem like small, unimportant news. You may feel that this is of note only to plebeians who do not have the sense to play on this platform and should finally use a PC like you've been telling them to all the time. If that's the case, the actual big news is that these releases include crossplay, meaning that your misguided friends who are on consoles can now play with you! We now have the technology to fling our friends on completely different hardware. Exciting stuff. These simultaneous releases will also bring an influx of new players to race against online, so even if you're a veteran player this could be a great time to use your advanced flinging skills to win races against the hordes of newbies joining the game.







We also have some upcoming Discord events to look forward to! Over the next couple weeks, we will be announcing some community events that will be taking place on our Discord server to coincide with the release of crossplay. Please join us there to celebrate the release of the game, race some other players, and chat with the developers. We will also be on the lookout for bugs, so any new reports that come in with this update will be appreciated.

Bugfixes:

Fixed falling meteors in Perilous Paradise level for non-hosts (non-master clients) Fixed meteors not spawning Fixed meteors not moving sometimes Fixed meteors colliding but not exploding Fixed explosion effects playing but not bouncing players around

Fixed falling dice in Clams Casino in online mode Fixed dice not spawning Fixed out-of-sync dice

Fixed out-of-sync falling balls in Pete’s Playhouse in online mode

Fixed out-of-sync falling bowling balls in the Bowling level in online mode

Fixed cork not popping for everyone in online mode in Wet Willy’s Waterpark and Sunny Heights

Fix worm’s teeth not breaking for everyone in online mode in Worms in Space

Fixed an issue in online mode where the rope would get immediately after a respawn, but not trigger a second respawn, leaving players in a permanently split state until falling off and respawning. This bug was most obvious in “They’re Here”, at any of the laser platform sections. If players stick to the laser platform after getting the rope cut, the rope would get cut again on respawn but not respawn a second time. This is now fixed.

Fixed a bug in the banner customization screen in the main menu, where after playing an online race and returning to the main menu, the selected banner would not update on the customization screen until after closing it and then re-opening it.

Fixed a bug where the "3..2..1...GO!" Countdown timer music would get louder and louder on every return to main menu and then new level start. Best Regards, SplitSide Games entangled with Daedalic Entertainment