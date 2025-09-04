 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19857109
Update notes via Steam Community

Steam Overlay


Updated the Steamworks SDK to a newer package, which restores the Steam overlay (Shift+Tab) and related features.


Localization


The game is now fully playable in:

  • Czech
  • German
  • English
  • Spanish
  • French
  • Polish
  • Russian
  • Ukrainian

* Language can be changed from the Settings menu at any time without losing your hight scores.


Controls & Accessibility


Reworked keyboard navigation for smoother, more predictable movement and selection.

Added on-screen hints so new players instantly see which keys do what.


Roadmap


A public Roadmap will be published shortly to outline upcoming features, improvements, and content drops.


Known Issue


  • Italian support is on hold due to unresolved technical issues. It’s on the shortlist and will be added once we sort it out.
  • SteamDeck topic still in the air.


Thanks for playing and for all your feedback - keep it coming!

