Steam Overlay
Updated the Steamworks SDK to a newer package, which restores the Steam overlay (Shift+Tab) and related features.
Localization
The game is now fully playable in:
- Czech
- German
- English
- Spanish
- French
- Polish
- Russian
- Ukrainian
* Language can be changed from the Settings menu at any time without losing your hight scores.
Controls & Accessibility
Reworked keyboard navigation for smoother, more predictable movement and selection.
Added on-screen hints so new players instantly see which keys do what.
Roadmap
A public Roadmap will be published shortly to outline upcoming features, improvements, and content drops.
Known Issue
- Italian support is on hold due to unresolved technical issues. It’s on the shortlist and will be added once we sort it out.
- SteamDeck topic still in the air.
Changed files in this update