5 September 2025 Build 19857065 Edited 5 September 2025 – 16:26:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’re releasing a quick hotfix today to our default branch. Please check against the changelog below and report any issues directly to the team in game or via Discord.

Patch Notes - HOTFIX 1.42.2

  • Fix for container loot not always being able to be taken.

  • Fix for XP not incrementing correctly while XP bar was visible.

  • Fix for vehicle gravity not being consistent.

  • Hunger sounds now only play when hunger is the most critical stat.

  • Vehicle ownership should be correctly marked as soon as a part is added to a vehicle.

  • New life message now correctly updates after having been in the tutorial

