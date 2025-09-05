We’re releasing a quick hotfix today to our default branch. Please check against the changelog below and report any issues directly to the team in game or via Discord.





Fix for container loot not always being able to be taken.

Fix for XP not incrementing correctly while XP bar was visible.

Fix for vehicle gravity not being consistent.

Hunger sounds now only play when hunger is the most critical stat.

Vehicle ownership should be correctly marked as soon as a part is added to a vehicle.