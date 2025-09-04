- New cosmetics!
- New shop!
- New lobby!
- Select multiple objects at once and animate them together.
- When finishing a level, a replay is now uploaded to the server.
- You can play replays from the leaderboard if the level allows it.
- Prefabs are now saved to the server, this allows you to reinstall GRAB without losing any prefabs.
- Moderators are now able to review and ban inappropriate prefabs and track them down to the original creator.
- Fixed a case of a modded block breaking all collisions in the level for everyone.
v0.65.0 - Level Replays
Changes:
