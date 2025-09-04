 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19857039 Edited 4 September 2025 – 14:26:55 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Changes:
  • New cosmetics!
  • New shop!
  • New lobby!
  • Select multiple objects at once and animate them together.
  • When finishing a level, a replay is now uploaded to the server.
  • You can play replays from the leaderboard if the level allows it.
  • Prefabs are now saved to the server, this allows you to reinstall GRAB without losing any prefabs.
  • Moderators are now able to review and ban inappropriate prefabs and track them down to the original creator.
  • Fixed a case of a modded block breaking all collisions in the level for everyone.

