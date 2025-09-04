We’ve just finished preparing the next update for Inkborn, and this one’s special: it features the first two items from our recently published Early Access roadmap! 🗺️ We’ll keep rolling out more stuff in future updates, step by step, so that every player can enjoy Inkborn in their favorite way. 💪
👥 Player Profiles and the Beta Profile
- Player Profiles let you track your progress and manage multiple metaprogression profiles in a single copy of the game.
- Beta Profile gives us a way to share some future content with you earlier than planned. In this case: Difficulty Levels.
Normally, Difficulty Levels would have launched together with Act III, but we’ve seen how much you’re asking for more playtime, so we’ve decided to bring them in sooner. The reason they live in the Beta Profile for now is simple: Difficulty Levels grant extra Soulink, and that speeds up your City progression. If we added them directly into the main profile before Act III, it would curve the intended pacing once Act III drops. 🧭
👉 So for now, if you want to try out Difficulty Levels, just switch to Beta Profile. Once Act III is ready, we’ll unlock them for your regular Player Profiles.
🎚️ Difficulty Levels: choose your challengeAfter you complete the game for the first time, your next run will give you the option to choose Difficulty modifiers, which crank up the tension and let you tailor how tough each adventure feels. Each completed Level rewards you with 1 Soulink, a powerful resource to expand your City even more. 🏙️
- Typesetter up to 3rd level.
- Shop up to 3rd level.
- Barracks up to 3rd level.
- Library up to 4th level.
There are 10 brand-new Soulinks up for grabs - and yes, you can attempt a run with all modifiers active to collect them all in one go. But fair warning: this is the kind of run that legends are made of… and also the kind that ends with you questioning all your life choices while yelling. 😀
Here’s the list of modifiers you’ll be able to toggle in this update:
- All enemies have 20% more maximum health.
- All enemies deal 20% more damage.
- All enemies start fights with random buffs.
- You have 2 Idea slots less.
- 5 additional Chronicle points for entering map nodes.
- Whenever you enter the map node, you lose 5 gold.
- Camps can't restore health.
- Camps can't remove cards.
- All prices are increased by 25%.
- After fights you get 1 less card to choose from.
Difficulty Levels mark the first step on our Roadmap, and we'll keep adding more ways to play in the patches ahead. Thanks so much for playing and sharing your feedback, it’s been incredibly helpful as we shape Inkborn together. ❤️ We can’t wait to hear about the wild runs you pull off… and how many Soulinks you manage to bring home along the way! 😀
❤️ Stay close to Us ❤️【𝙳𝙸𝚂𝙲𝙾𝚁𝙳】💬 https://discord.gg/UytR7dgwtx .
【𝙵𝙰𝙲𝙴𝙱𝙾𝙾𝙺】📰 https://www.facebook.com/acramdigital .
【X】🦾 https://x.com/acramdigital .
【𝚂𝚃𝙴𝙰𝙼】🕹️ https://store.steampowered.com/dev/Acram/ .
【𝚈𝙾𝚄𝚃𝚄𝙱𝙴】🎞️ https://www.youtube.com/@acramdigital6748 .
【𝙸𝙽𝚂𝚃𝙰𝙶𝚁𝙰𝙼】📷 https://www.instagram.com/acramdigital/ .
Changed files in this update