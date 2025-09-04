Steam Lobbies! Invite your friends and play together (or against each other) in most game modes.,

New Game Mode: Abyssium! Battle in a 2v2v2v2v2 brawl inside a flooded arena, surrounded by deadly crocodiles.,

Team mechanics: Green health bars for teammates and friendly fire with reduced damage.,

Bots are now smarter at avoiding pits and the fire wall in Vulcan.,

Animated gates!,

The old placeholder Ludus avatar has been replaced with your Steam avatar.,

Reworked account creation flow: improved name selection, removed avatar and profile frame selection steps.,

Increased store refresh rate from every 6 hours to every 2 hours.,

After a match, you now return to the Fight tab instead of the home screen.,

Buffed the Rhino’s survivability in general and made him even tankier when teaming up with other players.,

Reduced damage and increased stamina cost for all kick attacks.,

Improved player collision in the basic arena.,

Slightly reduced the intensity of the blur effect at low stamina to help combat motion sickness.,