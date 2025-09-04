 Skip to content
Major 4 September 2025 Build 19856977 Edited 4 September 2025 – 14:26:26 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

New Features & Improvements

  • Steam Lobbies! Invite your friends and play together (or against each other) in most game modes.,

  • New Game Mode: Abyssium! Battle in a 2v2v2v2v2 brawl inside a flooded arena, surrounded by deadly crocodiles.,

  • Team mechanics: Green health bars for teammates and friendly fire with reduced damage.,

  • Bots are now smarter at avoiding pits and the fire wall in Vulcan.,

  • Animated gates!,

  • The old placeholder Ludus avatar has been replaced with your Steam avatar.,

  • Reworked account creation flow: improved name selection, removed avatar and profile frame selection steps.,

  • Increased store refresh rate from every 6 hours to every 2 hours.,

  • After a match, you now return to the Fight tab instead of the home screen.,

  • Buffed the Rhino’s survivability in general and made him even tankier when teaming up with other players.,

  • Reduced damage and increased stamina cost for all kick attacks.,

  • Improved player collision in the basic arena.,

  • Slightly reduced the intensity of the blur effect at low stamina to help combat motion sickness.,

  • Rebalanced rewards across several game modes.

Bug Fixes

  • Finally fixed some bots spawning without equipment 🥳

  • Fixed not automatically spectating the next gladiator after your current spectating target dies.,

  • Fixed brief camera spinning when colliding with walls during executions.,

  • Fixed camera clipping through gates.,

  • Fixed bots walking at stat-boosted speed during intros.,

  • Fixed players not entering combat stance and having random camera orientation at the end of intros when playing as a client.,

  • Fixed floating pillars in Rhino mode.,

  • Fixed broken background blur in the pause menu.,

  • Fixed an error in XP gain calculation when getting hit.

Changed files in this update

