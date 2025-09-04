 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19856966 Edited 4 September 2025 – 14:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • Fix: All weapons should now have proper active reload windows
  • Rebalanced: RG-9 Ricochet Ravager
  • Rebalanced: SG-19 Frostbite
  • Rebalanced: CB-135 Novabolt

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2617422
