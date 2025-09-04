Hello everyone!
We’re excited to share a new update that brings several improvements to the game’s interface and overall experience:
Lens Menu Revamp: The lens menu now features compact icons in the bottom row instead of large text buttons, making it easier to use.
Building Menu Clarity: The number of available slots is now displayed more clearly. Defense lines are shown in a separate list and their descriptions now state that they don’t take up building slots.
Resource Unlocks: Fewer resources are available at the start of the game, helping to declutter the interface and allowing new resource-related elements to unlock gradually.
Top Menu Tooltips: Tooltips now appear not only when hovering over icons, but also when hovering over text in the top menu.
Slider Improvements: Sliders now respond to clicks on both the handle and the slider bar itself for smoother interaction.
New Secret Promo Codes: Active Discord users, YouTubers, and community friends can now receive new secret promo codes for signatures!
Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where the minus sign was missing in some text elements, resolved lens bugs in the scenario editor, and addressed various other errors.
How to join the development?Want some more Warnament? We got you! Here's what you can do:
- Suggest your ideas for the game on our Discord server
- Create a map in the free standalone map editor app
- Create your own multiplayer server
- Create a guide for the game
- Help us translate the game into your native language
- Play Warnament beta for free on Android
- Subscribe to our YouTube channel, and watch weekly videos about the development process
- Follow Warnament on Twitter
- Leave a comment under a video of your favorite content maker, to let them know about the game
Changed files in this update