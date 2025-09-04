 Skip to content
4 September 2025
Hello everyone!

We’re excited to share a new update that brings several improvements to the game’s interface and overall experience:

Lens Menu Revamp: The lens menu now features compact icons in the bottom row instead of large text buttons, making it easier to use.



Building Menu Clarity: The number of available slots is now displayed more clearly. Defense lines are shown in a separate list and their descriptions now state that they don’t take up building slots.



Resource Unlocks: Fewer resources are available at the start of the game, helping to declutter the interface and allowing new resource-related elements to unlock gradually.

Top Menu Tooltips: Tooltips now appear not only when hovering over icons, but also when hovering over text in the top menu.

Slider Improvements: Sliders now respond to clicks on both the handle and the slider bar itself for smoother interaction.



New Secret Promo Codes: Active Discord users, YouTubers, and community friends can now receive new secret promo codes for signatures!

Bug Fixes: Fixed an issue where the minus sign was missing in some text elements, resolved lens bugs in the scenario editor, and addressed various other errors.

