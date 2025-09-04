How to join the development?



Hello everyone!We’re excited to share a new update that brings several improvements to the game’s interface and overall experience:The lens menu now features compact icons in the bottom row instead of large text buttons, making it easier to use.: The number of available slots is now displayed more clearly. Defense lines are shown in a separate list and their descriptions now state that they don’t take up building slots.: Fewer resources are available at the start of the game, helping to declutter the interface and allowing new resource-related elements to unlock gradually.: Tooltips now appear not only when hovering over icons, but also when hovering over text in the top menu.: Sliders now respond to clicks on both the handle and the slider bar itself for smoother interaction.: Active Discord users, YouTubers, and community friends can now receive new secret promo codes for signatures!: Fixed an issue where the minus sign was missing in some text elements, resolved lens bugs in the scenario editor, and addressed various other errors.Want some more Warnament? We got you! Here's what you can do: