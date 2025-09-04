Are you sure you want to view these images?

This game is in the adult category and these official patch notes contain images.

CODE: PANDORA 2 — out today

No fanfare, no big words: we’ve released CODE: PANDORA 2—a world of futurism and eroticism, the direct continuation of Driply’s adventures.

(A deep bow to Robert Sheckley—he truly inspired us.ːsteamhappyː)

This game was born from unreleased DLC ideas for the first title; we accumulated so much material it became a full standalone story.

Quick +18 guide

The erotic ending “Matrix of the Absolute Weapon” is easy to get: talk to everyone and keep a friendly, positive route. This path is for those who want to enjoy the cut-scenes without diving deep into the mechanics.

Feature: X-Zetrix. If you assemble X-Zetrix even once and unlock just one scene, the Gallery will immediately open all scenes with her (except her ending).

Light spoilers

X-Zetrix modules: look for them on the planets of Emperor Nox , Overlord Whisperer , Lady Iris , and Rascal Z —available without Acts of Terror.

Zone 69 artifacts: at Glok —during an Act of Terror ; descend to the lowest floor ; at Rascal Z —simply land and chat with the right people; another one is right on the Ghost-5 station; and one near Corsair Seraph — not far from his gauntlet .



Landings

You can land without negative consequences on the worlds of Nox, Rascal Z, and Lady Iris.

See you in Pandora. 18+



