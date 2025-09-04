Hey everyone,

before I talk about the small change in this patch, I want to hear your ideas for a content update (1.1.0) that I’m planning before the spooky season of Halloween!

This update should include some more anomaly references from horror and non-horror movie classics, as well as more clip flaws and maybe other small things for the popcorn guy to do.

So please share your ideas in the comments, either just mention a movie you think would be great to see, or even suggest how I should integrate it if you have something in mind. Many thanks in advance!

Now, for the change in this patch: I noticed a lot of players were getting confused by the fog anomaly reference to The Mist, which is totally understandable if you didn’t program it yourself and don’t know what to do. To help, I added a voice line and a corresponding subtitle after you get teleported into the fog, giving you a clue about what to do next.

I’ve really learned a lot on my game dev journey from everyone who has played the game. The most important lesson and one I always need to remember, is that the things I develop are completely clear to me only because they came from my own head. I need to explain them in some way so everyone else can understand what I intended.

Thanks for all the learning and support!

Marten

Struggle Game Studio