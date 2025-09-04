 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19856694 Edited 4 September 2025 – 13:46:34 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
  • hypnoscroll game now properly ends when minigame reachends rightmost side of screen
  • hypnoscroll stops interfering with faithbooks minigame ending
  • adjusted alert panel mapping
  • stat fixes
  • minigame sizing and positioning updates
  • quality of life improvements
  • ability to close some minigames via "x"
  • battery upgrades for capacity and emergency charges

