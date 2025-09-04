- hypnoscroll game now properly ends when minigame reachends rightmost side of screen
- hypnoscroll stops interfering with faithbooks minigame ending
- adjusted alert panel mapping
- stat fixes
- minigame sizing and positioning updates
- quality of life improvements
- ability to close some minigames via "x"
- battery upgrades for capacity and emergency charges
0.7.2
