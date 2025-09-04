Great day to all and I hope you all had a great summer, after a lot of work I com where with a new update for LION’s Early access, now I have been spending most of the time creating the final content of the Golden version of the game, which I will be showcasing in the following months, as for the content available in the Early access it comes mostly as bug fixes and Performance improvements.

The Radial Menu

The radial menu has several changes, first it will now complete stop to time allowing the player to take a breath and do tactics with the children, allowing now to cast an ability and set both a location and orientation to cast their abilities and properly make on battle tactics aside from the Attack plans.

Bug fixes and Report of Crashes on shader compile

There is a bug tied to the game engine it self which causes a shader compile crash, if such shader compile crash takes place, try to run the game ither using DirectX 11 execution or Vulkan, which seems to allow the game to run without a crash.

Balancing

Balance and changes to attacks and enemies damage and life have been adjusted to adjust difficulty as well.