Hey GOALS community,

0.58.0 brings a big focus on animation and smoother gameplay. From a new goalkeeper saving system to smarter AI and refined player movement, the pitch feel more dynamic and natural. You’ll also notice improvements to set pieces, tackling, and even the camera options. Here are some of the highlights:

Highlights:

New goalkeeper saving system

Added stepover skill move

Less aggressive lock-on for more natural control

Movement updates: refined acceleration, smoother dribbling, pre-trap movement, and jockey nerfs

Curve-based motion system for more natural stumbles, get-ups, and penalty run-ups

Blocking & tackling improvements including fixes, balance tweaks, and bone collision detection

Set piece upgrades with better free kick positioning and new wall behaviours

Smarter AI with improved movement, attacking/defensive logic, and signal animations

Updated camera option with adjusted height and zoom

New stepover skill move:

Full patch notes details on our website. (Coming soon)

Jump in, test it out, and let us know how it feels. We’re building this together, see you on the pitch!