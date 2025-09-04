Hey GOALS community,
0.58.0 brings a big focus on animation and smoother gameplay. From a new goalkeeper saving system to smarter AI and refined player movement, the pitch feel more dynamic and natural. You’ll also notice improvements to set pieces, tackling, and even the camera options. Here are some of the highlights:
Highlights:
New goalkeeper saving system
Added stepover skill move
Less aggressive lock-on for more natural control
Movement updates: refined acceleration, smoother dribbling, pre-trap movement, and jockey nerfs
Curve-based motion system for more natural stumbles, get-ups, and penalty run-ups
Blocking & tackling improvements including fixes, balance tweaks, and bone collision detection
Set piece upgrades with better free kick positioning and new wall behaviours
Smarter AI with improved movement, attacking/defensive logic, and signal animations
Updated camera option with adjusted height and zoom
New stepover skill move:
Full patch notes details on our website. (Coming soon)
Jump in, test it out, and let us know how it feels. We’re building this together, see you on the pitch!
Changed files in this update