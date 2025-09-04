 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19856663 Edited 4 September 2025 – 16:09:12 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey GOALS community,

0.58.0 brings a big focus on animation and smoother gameplay. From a new goalkeeper saving system to smarter AI and refined player movement, the pitch feel more dynamic and natural. You’ll also notice improvements to set pieces, tackling, and even the camera options. Here are some of the highlights:

Highlights:

  • New goalkeeper saving system

  • Added stepover skill move

  • Less aggressive lock-on for more natural control 

  • Movement updates: refined acceleration, smoother dribbling, pre-trap movement, and jockey nerfs 

  • Curve-based motion system for more natural stumbles, get-ups, and penalty run-ups

  • Blocking & tackling improvements including fixes, balance tweaks, and bone collision detection

  • Set piece upgrades with better free kick positioning and new wall behaviours

  • Smarter AI with improved movement, attacking/defensive logic, and signal animations

  • Updated camera option with adjusted height and zoom

New stepover skill move:

Full patch notes details on our website. (Coming soon)

Jump in, test it out, and let us know how it feels. We’re building this together, see you on the pitch!

