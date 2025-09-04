🛠 Patch Notes:

Fixed a bug that allowed duplicating fuel cans.



Fixed a bug related to the last save slot in the table and its limited clickable area.



Fixed a bug where the engine would disappear in repair mode when using the electric screwdriver.



Adjusted the placement of screws on exhaust resonator in repair mode.



Fixed a bug causing items placed in placement mode to fall below the map.



Vehicle control improvements:

improved braking,

improved vehicle response to terrain irregularities,

improved vehicle elasticity,

balanced the center of gravity,

improved traction.







New vehicle coming tomorrow!

Dear Car Dealers, we’re revealing the vehicle that will arrive in the game tomorrow! You guessed it so well this time that you even got its name right 😄In addition to the vehicle, another new feature in tomorrow’s update: small roadside objects will gain physics and can be destroyed upon impact.In the meantime, we invite you to check out the forum thread where we gather your feedback and ideas for future updates:. Today at 7:00 PM our friends atare releasing a brand-new hotfix for