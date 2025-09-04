 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19856650 Edited 4 September 2025 – 13:32:28 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Hello again Pilots,

A quick note to update a couple of fixes.

Bug Fixes
- Fixed Player controls not responding
- Fixed Level manager not loading levels after level complete

Happy Shooting!

Changed files in this update

Windows English Depot 3475971
