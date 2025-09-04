Hello again Pilots,
A quick note to update a couple of fixes.
Bug Fixes
- Fixed Player controls not responding
- Fixed Level manager not loading levels after level complete
Happy Shooting!
V1.0.3 - Patch Notes
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows English Depot 3475971
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update