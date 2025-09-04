This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!
Changes:
Fixed the Supporters incorrectly offering a much smaller funding increase than in earlier versions.
Fixed the game not correctly returning to the Main Menu after showing a Game Over screen.
Fixed the starting Angel interceptor needing Armour unequipped / reequipped for it to function properly (for a second time).
Fixed the three soldiers in the Rescue Soldiers mission having ballistic rifle ammo in their medikits.
Changed depots in experimental branch