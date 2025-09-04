 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19856582 Edited 4 September 2025 – 13:46:02 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

This update is also only accessible by switching to our Experimental branches (instructions on how to do so here) - although please be aware they have slower load times and worse performance than normal builds due to the extra logging they contain!

Changes:

  • Fixed the Supporters incorrectly offering a much smaller funding increase than in earlier versions.

  • Fixed the game not correctly returning to the Main Menu after showing a Game Over screen.

  • Fixed the starting Angel interceptor needing Armour unequipped / reequipped for it to function properly (for a second time).

  • Fixed the three soldiers in the Rescue Soldiers mission having ballistic rifle ammo in their medikits.

Changed depots in experimental branch

View more data in app history for build 19856582
Xenonauts 2 Content Depot 538031
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link