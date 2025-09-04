What happened?

It's very unfortunate, but it appears the Steam Review team has not finished their review yet, as I apparently have not given them enough time, despite my best efforts to finish the game as soon as possible on the 28th August.

It is completely my fault, and I feel absolutely horrible that the launch does not start as planned. And please trust me, it's not because of Silksong also releasing. I already have several media outlets mentioning the game releasing today at this hour, and this just feels like a nightmare to me now.

When does the game release?

The moment Steam greenlights the current build. It could be later today, it could be on Monday. Again, this is all my fault, as it clearly disclosed to give them enough time to review it. And the game is quite long, with an estimated playtime of over 15+ hours.

I really, really want to apologize for this inconvenience.