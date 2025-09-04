Hi Space Marines!

Today’s Anniversary Update brings two new game modes, new maps for the Operations and Eternal War modes, weapons, enemies and more! The kick-off of Year 2 also marks the release of the game’s Season Pass II, promising new Chapter-inspired cosmetics.



Check out our Anniversary Update Trailer!



A Battle-Barge-sized shipment of Free Content 🆓

Space Marine 2 celebrates the one-year anniversary of its release with more free content than ever in a single update, covering every possible aspect of the game. New game modes, new missions, maps, enemies, weapons, and more quality-of-life improvements than there are Xenos in the universe.

Check out the details below, and make sure to read our Anniversary Update patch notes for more information.



The Anniversary Update brings:

the new “Vortex” Operation, featuring a fearsome new boss, the Mutalith Vortex Beast

a new PvP arena, “Bridge”, set on Avarax

a new PvE game mode called “Stratagems”, introducing daily and weekly gameplay modifiers

a new “Helbrute Onslaught” game mode for PvP, with a playable Helbrute!

3 new weapons - Pyreblaster, Pyrecannon & Power Axe - and several new weapon variants, like the Xenophase Blade, Combi Melta or double-edged Chainsword

a new Majoris enemy: the Chaos Spawn, coming in three unique variants

a set of six unique Chaos Champion skins, unlockable in Eternal War mode

tons of quality-of-life and customisation improvements, like the ability to use Champion skins as multiple, individual cosmetics with any of the game’s playable classes.

The Black Templars and Imperial Fists get new DLCs ⚫

Sons of Rogal Dorn rejoice!

Today’s Update also comes with the release of the second Season Pass and its first two DLCs: the Black Templars Champion Pack and Imperial Fists Cosmetic Pack. The former includes a new Champion skin for the Bulwark class and Power Sword skin, while the latter adds over 40 new cosmetics and heraldry markings celebrating 7 of the Imperial Fists’ Successor Chapters.

​

Get a discount with the new Editions and best deals to date 💸

Take advantage of the Focus Publisher Sale to grab the game at up to 50% off on all platforms or choose the brand new 2-Year Anniversary Edition to receive the base game and both its Season Passes.

The Gold Edition has been renamed 1-Year Anniversary Edition and its content remains the same, granting base game and Season Pass 1. Finally, players can now acquire the Ultramarines Champion Pack separately, granting a salient Champion skin for the Heavy class and a unique Heavy Bolter skin celebrating the Imperium’s Indomitus Crusade.





New collectibles with a Discount Code just for you! 🧸

We're happily teaming up with Youtooz to bless you with a discount code on their latest collectibles! Three vinyl figures of Titus, the Chaplain and a Tyranid, pins of iconic elements from the game and a Servo Skull plush are waiting for you!!

Don't miss out, get them right here !

And here's your discount code: W40KSPCEMRNE2

Discount code timing: Today to September 30th at midnight (PST)

Heed the call of battle once again on September 4th with Warhammer 40,000: Space Marine 2's "Anniversary" update, available for free on PC, and receive a ton of new customisation options with the Season Pass II.

The Emperor Provide.