Hello board members!

We are excited to announce the next major update for Rise of Industry 2 - The Contract update!

This update aims to help you maximize profits with new types of domestic and international contracts, alongside tidying up some paperwork so you can spend more time being the influential business tycoon that you are.



So what are these contracts I hear you ask?



New Domestic contracts:

Domestic contracts were very similar to one another. Now suppliers and buyers will occasionally negotiate further. This can range from a simple signing bonus, to a change in terms such as increased production or different materials entirely.

If you can meet their requirements, they will reward you with better terms to sweeten the deal. Make sure you don’t fail though, as repercussions will follow swiftly and your reputation will be tarnished. Be careful however, not every relationship will be smooth sailing.



International contracts:

As you grow from a small grassroots company to an industrial empire, making waves across the business world, your company is destined to get noticed. You can now trade outside of the states after dominating domestically.

Construct a new International Trade complex, send your VP of sales overseas, and expand your grip on the market after establishing your presence as a true tycoon.

These come with their own considerations. Travel and transport take time, so negotiations and deliveries will take longer, however, you can freely control how much is being delivered or sold.



Critical events:

Certain critical events will now require immediate attention. Your board of executives is not going to allow you to hide behind your desk anymore and will demand action if a decision isn’t made.



New Shortcuts:

No business mogul should have to sift through paperwork to find what they want, that's what your staff is for! To rectify this, you can now jump from the build menu to the appropriate production manual page with a brand new shortcut.

Collapsing notifications:

Previously notifications could build up rapidly and hide important events. To make sure you are only seeing what matters, some notifications are now collapsible!

Changelog:

Version 1.2.0

Major Updates:



- Some events will now force you to make choices - there's a countdown on the notification and when it expires, you will need to choose what to do in order to proceed

- Added a direct link from the build menu to the production manual. While in build, if you shift click or use the indicated controller button, it will open the relevant page in the production manual so that you can see what is required to build and operate the building

- Some contracts will now make requests prior to signing. Some will offer signing bonuses, require fees to be paid, or ask you to complete specific missions to get the contract. These will impact the contract once it's active.

- International agreements:

- Upon reaching some thresholds for corporate size and complexity, you can send your VP of Sales to seek an international presence

- On completing a mission to establish the international presence, you can negotiate international contracts

- International contracts allow players to buy and sell any amount desired via an international contract

- There's a new complex for international trade and contracts

- Minor notifications for things like contract delivery, building function and other non-critical items will collapse into stacks for those that trigger on the next day. This should reduce the number of notifications in the top left

- New, optional tutorial added to explain some additional items:

- VP hiring and management

- Land management

- Utility management and usage

- Technology

- Worker happiness and city interactions

Minor changes and bug fixes:

More refinements to controller support and function

- \[BUG FIX] Snow in some maps was shown as hexagon shapes

- \[BUG FIX] Trains will now appear for all resources when contracts are fulfilled by rail

- \[BUG FIX] Mission in Peoria was repeating constantly

- \[BUG FIX] Some contract unlocks were referencing incorrect contract completion requirements

- \[BUG FIX] EPA choice was not granting the chimney filters tech

- \[BUG FIX] Housewares complex was showing up in the tutorial build menu

- \[BUG FIX] A few typos and some rewording for clarity