4 September 2025 Build 19856391 Edited 4 September 2025 – 14:10:01 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

I added achievemetns, none of them (should) require getting the DLC. If I messed that up let me know right away!

Changelog:

  • 8 Achievements

  • That's it

Changed files in this update

Depot 2827521
