Hello, friends! Aah, you probably don't know me yet, eh? I'm Lamplighter! We'll meet in some future Journey, I hope. Dan and the others are all busy listening to a 'Silksong' or something of the sort, so I'm here to bring you the news! Here's what Dan told me to say:
"So, this is (hopefully!) the last patch before our first Major Update! We have two new Songs in the game - 'Quiromancy' for the Path of the Damned and 'Ethereality' for the Blue Flower! We've also squashed some bugs, too."
Features
Ethereality - New theme for the Blue Flower;
Quiromancy - New theme for the Path of the Damned;
Game Improvements
Credits Screen is now skippable;
Balance Adjustments
Saturn Talent stun extension increased to 0.2s (was 0.1s);
Fixes
Cassius delaying his attack when changing directions;
Reroll button not working properly sometimes in the Talent Selection Screen;
Slitherbones death animation sometimes not playing;
Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!
Safe travels!
-Lamplighter
Changed files in this update