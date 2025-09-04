 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19856334 Edited 4 September 2025 – 13:06:25 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello, friends! Aah, you probably don't know me yet, eh? I'm Lamplighter! We'll meet in some future Journey, I hope. Dan and the others are all busy listening to a 'Silksong' or something of the sort, so I'm here to bring you the news! Here's what Dan told me to say:

"So, this is (hopefully!) the last patch before our first Major Update! We have two new Songs in the game - 'Quiromancy' for the Path of the Damned and 'Ethereality' for the Blue Flower! We've also squashed some bugs, too."

Features

  • Ethereality - New theme for the Blue Flower;

  • Quiromancy - New theme for the Path of the Damned;

Game Improvements

  • Credits Screen is now skippable;

Balance Adjustments

  • Saturn Talent stun extension increased to 0.2s (was 0.1s);

Fixes

  • Cassius delaying his attack when changing directions;

  • Reroll button not working properly sometimes in the Talent Selection Screen;

  • Slitherbones death animation sometimes not playing;

Thanks for all the support, everyone, and please leave a Steam review if you can!

Safe travels!

-Lamplighter

