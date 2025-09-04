- Can close overlays with ESC.

- Mining milestones can be any permanent perks (similar to world milestone permanent perks)

- Combat worlds cannot hard-lock the game if combat is not unlocked.

- Changed shop permanent perk quests.

- Added settings that enable auto-pausing a game when Paradoximus is about to destroy a world.

- Implemented auto purchase feature

- Added number tile reward to combat making it more lucrative.