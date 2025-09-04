 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19856316
Update notes via Steam Community
- Can close overlays with ESC.
- Mining milestones can be any permanent perks (similar to world milestone permanent perks)
- Combat worlds cannot hard-lock the game if combat is not unlocked.
- Changed shop permanent perk quests.
- Added settings that enable auto-pausing a game when Paradoximus is about to destroy a world.
- Implemented auto purchase feature
- Added number tile reward to combat making it more lucrative.

