- Can close overlays with ESC.
- Mining milestones can be any permanent perks (similar to world milestone permanent perks)
- Combat worlds cannot hard-lock the game if combat is not unlocked.
- Changed shop permanent perk quests.
- Added settings that enable auto-pausing a game when Paradoximus is about to destroy a world.
- Implemented auto purchase feature
- Added number tile reward to combat making it more lucrative.
Update 0.4.5
Update notes via Steam Community
