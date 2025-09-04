 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19856218 Edited 4 September 2025 – 13:09:11 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
* change: add option to turn off dust particles
* change: flying sphagetti monster will start spawning after 10 minutes of gameplay
* bugfix: inventory scroll is now more sensitive
* bugfix: flying sphagetti monster is now functional again
* bugfix: add cooldown to laser damage
* bugfix: issue with laser being computed more than once per frame
* bugfix: xp no longer spawns under the ground
* bugfix: xp particles work again
* bugfix: medium size jurdald physics stability is improved
* bugfix: roll now immediately cancels out knockbacks
* bugfix: ronnie animation alerts are bit more clear now

