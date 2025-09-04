* change: add option to turn off dust particles

* change: flying sphagetti monster will start spawning after 10 minutes of gameplay

* bugfix: inventory scroll is now more sensitive

* bugfix: flying sphagetti monster is now functional again

* bugfix: add cooldown to laser damage

* bugfix: issue with laser being computed more than once per frame

* bugfix: xp no longer spawns under the ground

* bugfix: xp particles work again

* bugfix: medium size jurdald physics stability is improved

* bugfix: roll now immediately cancels out knockbacks

* bugfix: ronnie animation alerts are bit more clear now