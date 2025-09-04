 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19856201 Edited 4 September 2025 – 16:33:09 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Lots of new features and fixes to the game.

regular bug fixes.

Aim sensitivity option added so you can customize your experience more.

Option to disable subtitles added to the game.

Brightness adjustment added for those that complain the game can be dark at times.

a new update will be live tomorrow as well for some major rendering fixes such as reflection capture doesnt show fire particles.

a lot of major bug fixes that can mess up the HUD or halt your progression.

rain ripples rendering update for a better and more realistic rain.

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3900501
