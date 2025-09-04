Lots of new features and fixes to the game.

regular bug fixes.

Aim sensitivity option added so you can customize your experience more.

Option to disable subtitles added to the game.

Brightness adjustment added for those that complain the game can be dark at times.

a new update will be live tomorrow as well for some major rendering fixes such as reflection capture doesnt show fire particles.

a lot of major bug fixes that can mess up the HUD or halt your progression.

rain ripples rendering update for a better and more realistic rain.