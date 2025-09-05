Dear Travelers!

We are back with another update from the Hotel Galactic repair path. The new Patch Notes 0.5.8 is now here, and you can take a look at a new bunch of fixes, including new content elements for farming, the sickness system rework, and a sellbox feature allowing you to sell the unwanted items.

It’s not everything, we are back from PAX West and working on a new roadmap for you. Next Tuesday, we will show you what is still to come on the Repair Roadmap #2 for September and October, and what new content we are going to release even before our VIP Guest number 2 - Princess of Pavonis.

Stay tuned for this new roadmap, but what’s also important, we have some great news from the Ancient Forge life. We have a new Technical Designer! Our new colleague will join us in a few days, and his first focus will be the Guest Management design overview on multiple levels that will help us combine and merge new upcoming management mechanics that will have a deeper impact on the gameplay and will combine smoothly with existing features.

Our new pipeline also works, and for the first time, I can say we finished our new patch preparations with a green light from the QA team 4 hours before the deadline! Yay to the QA team! <3

On the next patch, you will all receive the thank-you gifts we presented last time, but that’s not all. We are preparing some great announcements and more surprises. Make sure to check our roadmap next week! :)

(Meet BlaQ (3D artist) and Jaworro (programmer) - they joined me at the Pax booth this year ~Apricot)

And here we are, right after PAX West. I’m happy to say we presented our game in the best possible way. For the whole 4 days, among hundreds of players, we experienced only 1 bug, and people who visited us were extremely happy with their time with the game.

We gathered multiple valuable quality of life suggestions, especially about the UI scale, and objectives clarity, and we will now work on implementing them, combining with your already provided feedback. :)

Take a look at some great memories from our PAX West 2025 visit! And thank you to all who visited us at our Polish Games booth to say hi and check Hotel Galactic on your own!



