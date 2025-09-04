 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19855789 Edited 4 September 2025 – 13:09:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- Added support for "diagonal right" and "diagonal left" directions for "Striped" jersey styles.

- New shirt styles: "thin single band", "diamond pattern.", and shirt bottom colors.

- You can add multiple text elements to jerseys. You have to specify position X, position Y, font size for precise customization.



All jerseys can now be displayed in every championship match of any events, not just those that are considered important, provided both teams have available jerseys.

- You can download jerseys by stage in the "Teams" >> "Downloads" tab.



Web site:
https://simcups.com

Changed files in this update

Linux 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105681
macOS 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105683
Windows 64-bitEnglish Depot 3105684
