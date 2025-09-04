- Added support for "diagonal right" and "diagonal left" directions for "Striped" jersey styles.- New shirt styles: "thin single band", "diamond pattern.", and shirt bottom colors.- You can add multiple text elements to jerseys. You have to specify position X, position Y, font size for precise customization.All jerseys can now be displayed in every championship match of any events, not just those that are considered important, provided both teams have available jerseys.- You can download jerseys by stage in the "Teams" >> "Downloads" tab.Web site: