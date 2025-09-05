Dear Space Pioneers,
we just released a small patch with a fix for an issue that prevented Achievements from unlocking!
Please make sure to update your game and, as always, leave us feedback and thoughts in the Community Hub or via our other socials!
Until next time,
-The LAB132 dev team
⚙️HOTFIX PATCH 1.2.10717.0
Update notes via Steam Community
