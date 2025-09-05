 Skip to content
5 September 2025 Build 19855769 Edited 5 September 2025 – 10:46:10 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
Dear Space Pioneers,

we just released a small patch with a fix for an issue that prevented Achievements from unlocking!
Please make sure to update your game and, as always, leave us feedback and thoughts in the Community Hub or via our other socials!

Until next time,
-The LAB132 dev team

