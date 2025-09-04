Fixed achievement unlock for the maximum drill.
Fixed an issue where collected resources disappeared in the credits (they are now sold correctly).
Fixed a critical bug where, in very rare cases, an artifact could be deleted.
Expanded and improved item spawns on the Ice Planet.
Enjoy the game! 🎮
Hotfix #6
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update