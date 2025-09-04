 Skip to content
4 September 2025 Build 19855734
Update notes via Steam Community
Fixed achievement unlock for the maximum drill.

Fixed an issue where collected resources disappeared in the credits (they are now sold correctly).

Fixed a critical bug where, in very rare cases, an artifact could be deleted.

Expanded and improved item spawns on the Ice Planet.

Enjoy the game! 🎮

Changed files in this update

Depot 3604431
  • Loading history…
