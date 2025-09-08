Dear players!

Thank you for supporting us during Early Access! Your feedback and suggestions are invaluable to us, which is why we want to share our plans for the future. We have prepared a roadmap where you can see what we are currently working on and what new features and improvements are planned for upcoming updates.

Each chapter will bring at least two major updates – a mid-patch and a release patch – along with several smaller updates packed with bug fixes, quality-of-life improvements, and even early access to finished parts of upcoming game mechanics.

As for the later stages, Chapters 4 and 5 will be revealed after we collect your feedback from Chapter 3. The roadmap will then be updated to reflect the direction we’re heading together.



We’re excited to keep developing the game and bringing you even more Saloon content!



Best, Glivi Games team.