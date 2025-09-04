Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition v1.05 Patch Notes

Well met, my Liege! A huge thank you to everyone who helped to test the Multiplayer Improvements in our Public Beta. Today we are happy to bring these Improvements to the full game in v1.05, alongside other fixes and changes.

Date: 4th September 2025

- Update Size: 180MB -



Reduced lag between clicking and seeing your action take effect

Please note that you will only see Multiplayer lobbies of other players on the exact same version of the game as you. People make sure you're on the latest version if you'd like to play Multiplayer.



Upgraded the Portcullis visual in the Skirmish Teams Table Screen

Added a setting to disable any time-based functionality (timers, leaderboards, etc) in Sands of Time, so you can play it like a regular trail if desired

Updated Keep and Stockpile UI Sprites to match the new in-game visuals

Removed uncoloured gap between coloured team chunks in the Team Table screen in Custom Skirmish

Reworked the look of the Stockpile

Increased Arabic Swordsmen damage against buildings/walls to the correct values

Improved the Healer's animations when running and healing

Healers and Slaves now show no-attack symbol when targeting walls

Fixed the cause of an issue causing big FPS drops and 'Rubberbanding Units', which would persist in the save file

Fixed issue where changed Autotrade values would sometimes revert to a previously set value

The CPU Lords would get stuck in a loop of buying and selling the same resources in quick succession, with big negative effects on their economy. This has now been fixed.

Fixed issue where CPU Lords would overbuild Siege Engines, causing them to continuously place new siege tents

Fixes to some CPU Castles (Based on the issues listed in Evrey's Modded Stronghold Crusader AIVs)

The Abbot would sometimes place double Ballistas in his towers, this is now fixed

The Abbot could hire Monks from the Barracks, this is now fixed

Fixed issue where Tunneler Troops would be visible and targetable aboveground when they should be in tunnels

Fixed issue where a CPUs attacking Siege Engines would move too close to enemy Castles

Mounted units should no longer get stuck on walls

Fixed issue where you could only send the Assassins short distances

Fixed issue where assassins were trying to travel through Gatehouses rather than take a direct route (over walls)

Fixed issue with CPU Unit behaviour when trying to route through Gatehouse

Fixed issue where Lancer Knights would (visually) become Swordsman Knights when galloping

Fixed issue where the animations of Mounted Archers would get stuck when targeting troops on walls

Temple Guard Rally Point Flag now no longer displays Monks

During Skirmish Setup, it was possible to place a player in an invalid player slot in the very top left of maps, which would result in the player dying instantly at the start of the game. This has now been fixed.

Fixed issue where if a keep was too close to the edge of the map, the player positioning selection would break

Fixed issue where if two Keeps were too close together, the CPUs could build over a player’s Keep, destroying it

The Genie speech now does not interfere with the Lord speech when adding a CPU Lord in Skirmish Setup

Fixed issue where a Custom Skirmish would not end, even after all CPU Lords had been defeated

Fixed issue where the Stockpile’s deletion cursor trigger zone

Fixed visual bug which would occur for a few seconds when placing gatehouses

Fixed CPU Lords spamming goods requests after you deny them

The in-game timer now starts after exiting the briefing screen, time spent in the briefing screen is no longer counted on the timer

Fixed issue where an engineer pushing a fire ballista would change the colour of his hat

Added the missing Tooltips for some Siege Tent Rollovers

Added the missing Help Button to the Fire Ballista's Siege Tent