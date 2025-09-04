 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Hollow Knight: Silksong Hollow Knight Deadlock Cronos: The New Dawn HELLDIVERS™ 2 Path of Exile 2
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
4 September 2025 Build 19855717 Edited 4 September 2025 – 14:40:27 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Well met, my Liege! A huge thank you to everyone who helped to test the Multiplayer Improvements in our Public Beta. Today we are happy to bring these Improvements to the full game in v1.05, alongside other fixes and changes.

Date: 4th September 2025

- Update Size: 180MB -

Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition v1.05 Patch Notes

MULTIPLAYER IMPROVEMENTS

  • Reduced lag between clicking and seeing your action take effect

  • Fewer resyncs

Please note that you will only see Multiplayer lobbies of other players on the exact same version of the game as you. People make sure you're on the latest version if you'd like to play Multiplayer.

ADDITIONS

  • Added 77 new “Place Building” Hotkeys

  • Added a setting to disable any time-based functionality (timers, leaderboards, etc)  in Sands of Time, so you can play it like a regular trail if desired

  •  Upgraded the Portcullis visual in the Skirmish Teams Table Screen

CHANGES

  • Healers and Slaves now show no-attack symbol when targeting walls

  • Improved the Healer's animations when running and healing

  • Increased Arabic Swordsmen damage against buildings/walls to the correct values

  • Updated loading screen

  • Reworked the look of the Stockpile

  • Removed uncoloured gap between coloured team chunks in the Team Table screen in Custom Skirmish

  • Updated Keep and Stockpile UI Sprites to match the new in-game visuals

 

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed the cause of an issue causing big FPS drops and 'Rubberbanding Units', which would persist in the save file

  • Fixed issue where changed Autotrade values would sometimes revert to a previously set value

  • The CPU Lords would get stuck in a loop of buying and selling the same resources in quick succession, with big negative effects on their economy. This has now been fixed.

  • Fixed issue where CPU Lords would overbuild Siege Engines, causing them to continuously place new siege tents

  • Fixes to some CPU Castles (Based on the issues listed in Evrey's Modded Stronghold Crusader AIVs)

  • The Abbot would sometimes place double Ballistas in his towers, this is now fixed

  • The Abbot could hire Monks from the Barracks, this is now fixed

  • Fixed issue where Tunneler Troops would be visible and targetable aboveground when they should be in tunnels

  • Fixed issue where a CPUs attacking Siege Engines would move too close to enemy Castles

  • Mounted units should no longer get stuck on walls

  • Fixed issue where you could only send the Assassins short distances

  • Fixed issue where assassins were trying to travel through Gatehouses rather than take a direct route (over walls)

  • Fixed issue with CPU Unit behaviour when trying to route through Gatehouse

  • Fixed issue where Lancer Knights would (visually) become Swordsman Knights when galloping

  • Fixed issue where the animations of Mounted Archers would get stuck when targeting troops on walls

  • Temple Guard Rally Point Flag now no longer displays Monks

  • During Skirmish Setup, it was possible to place a player in an invalid player slot in the very top left of maps, which would result in the player dying instantly at the start of the game. This has now been fixed.

  • Fixed issue where if a keep was too close to the edge of the map, the player positioning selection would break

  • Fixed issue where if two Keeps were too close together, the CPUs could build over a player’s Keep, destroying it

  • The Genie speech now does not interfere with the Lord speech when adding a CPU Lord in Skirmish Setup

  • Fixed issue where a Custom Skirmish would not end, even after all CPU Lords had been defeated

  • Fixed issue where the Stockpile’s deletion cursor trigger zone

  • Fixed visual bug which would occur for a few seconds when placing gatehouses

  • Fixed CPU Lords spamming goods requests after you deny them

  • The in-game timer now starts after exiting the briefing screen, time spent in the briefing screen is no longer counted on the timer

  • Fixed issue where an engineer pushing a fire ballista would change the colour of his hat

  • Added the missing Tooltips for some Siege Tent Rollovers

  • Added the missing Help Button to the Fire Ballista's Siege Tent

  • Fixed the trigger conditions for the Almost Impressive Achievement

Map and Mission Specific Fixes:

  • Removed accidental Unbuildable Tiles in Map Distant Encounters

  • Removed accidental Unbuildable Tiles in Map The Bulls Eye (affecting Mission 25: The Forgotten)

  • The Marshal now functions correctly in Classic Trail, Mission 64

  • Fixed a crash that could be experienced when loading a save of First Edition Trail, Mission 3: This Dusty Land 

  • Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when playing Mission 49, The Mother of All Wars

Map Editor Fixes:

  • In the map editor when playing at low FPS, terrain would sometimes be placed automatically over the button area when placing terrain elsewhere. This has now been fixed.

  • Removed buildings present in Stronghold: Definitive Edition, but not Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition, from the Buildings Availability list in the Scenario Editor

  • Fixed the cutoff Ruins Icons in the UI

Localisation Fixes:

  • Updates to Polish, Simplified Chinese, Arabic, Hungarian and German Localisations

As always, thank you for playing Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition!


Changed files in this update

Depot 3024041
  • Loading history…
English Depot 3024042
  • Loading history…
German Depot 3024043
  • Loading history…
French Depot 3024044
  • Loading history…
Spanish - Spain Depot 3024045
  • Loading history…
Italian Depot 3024046
  • Loading history…
Polish Depot 3024047
  • Loading history…
Russian Depot 3024048
  • Loading history…
Portuguese - Brazil Depot 3024049
  • Loading history…
Japanese Depot 3027330
  • Loading history…
Korean Depot 3027331
  • Loading history…
Simplified Chinese Depot 3027332
  • Loading history…
Traditional Chinese Depot 3027333
  • Loading history…
Czech Depot 3027334
  • Loading history…
Turkish Depot 3027335
  • Loading history…
Hungarian Depot 3027336
  • Loading history…
Thai Depot 3027337
  • Loading history…
Ukrainian Depot 3027338
  • Loading history…
Dutch Depot 3027339
  • Loading history…
Arabic Depot 3027340
  • Loading history…
Swedish Depot 3027341
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link