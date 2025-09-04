Well met, my Liege! A huge thank you to everyone who helped to test the Multiplayer Improvements in our Public Beta. Today we are happy to bring these Improvements to the full game in v1.05, alongside other fixes and changes.
Date: 4th September 2025
- Update Size: 180MB -
Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition v1.05 Patch Notes
MULTIPLAYER IMPROVEMENTS
Reduced lag between clicking and seeing your action take effect
Fewer resyncs
Please note that you will only see Multiplayer lobbies of other players on the exact same version of the game as you. People make sure you're on the latest version if you'd like to play Multiplayer.
ADDITIONS
Added 77 new “Place Building” Hotkeys
Added a setting to disable any time-based functionality (timers, leaderboards, etc) in Sands of Time, so you can play it like a regular trail if desired
Upgraded the Portcullis visual in the Skirmish Teams Table Screen
CHANGES
Healers and Slaves now show no-attack symbol when targeting walls
Improved the Healer's animations when running and healing
Increased Arabic Swordsmen damage against buildings/walls to the correct values
Updated loading screen
Reworked the look of the Stockpile
Removed uncoloured gap between coloured team chunks in the Team Table screen in Custom Skirmish
Updated Keep and Stockpile UI Sprites to match the new in-game visuals
BUG FIXES
Fixed the cause of an issue causing big FPS drops and 'Rubberbanding Units', which would persist in the save file
Fixed issue where changed Autotrade values would sometimes revert to a previously set value
The CPU Lords would get stuck in a loop of buying and selling the same resources in quick succession, with big negative effects on their economy. This has now been fixed.
Fixed issue where CPU Lords would overbuild Siege Engines, causing them to continuously place new siege tents
Fixes to some CPU Castles (Based on the issues listed in Evrey's Modded Stronghold Crusader AIVs)
The Abbot would sometimes place double Ballistas in his towers, this is now fixed
The Abbot could hire Monks from the Barracks, this is now fixed
Fixed issue where Tunneler Troops would be visible and targetable aboveground when they should be in tunnels
Fixed issue where a CPUs attacking Siege Engines would move too close to enemy Castles
Mounted units should no longer get stuck on walls
Fixed issue where you could only send the Assassins short distances
Fixed issue where assassins were trying to travel through Gatehouses rather than take a direct route (over walls)
Fixed issue with CPU Unit behaviour when trying to route through Gatehouse
Fixed issue where Lancer Knights would (visually) become Swordsman Knights when galloping
Fixed issue where the animations of Mounted Archers would get stuck when targeting troops on walls
Temple Guard Rally Point Flag now no longer displays Monks
During Skirmish Setup, it was possible to place a player in an invalid player slot in the very top left of maps, which would result in the player dying instantly at the start of the game. This has now been fixed.
Fixed issue where if a keep was too close to the edge of the map, the player positioning selection would break
Fixed issue where if two Keeps were too close together, the CPUs could build over a player’s Keep, destroying it
The Genie speech now does not interfere with the Lord speech when adding a CPU Lord in Skirmish Setup
Fixed issue where a Custom Skirmish would not end, even after all CPU Lords had been defeated
Fixed issue where the Stockpile’s deletion cursor trigger zone
Fixed visual bug which would occur for a few seconds when placing gatehouses
Fixed CPU Lords spamming goods requests after you deny them
The in-game timer now starts after exiting the briefing screen, time spent in the briefing screen is no longer counted on the timer
Fixed issue where an engineer pushing a fire ballista would change the colour of his hat
Added the missing Tooltips for some Siege Tent Rollovers
Added the missing Help Button to the Fire Ballista's Siege Tent
Fixed the trigger conditions for the Almost Impressive Achievement
Map and Mission Specific Fixes:
Removed accidental Unbuildable Tiles in Map Distant Encounters
Removed accidental Unbuildable Tiles in Map The Bulls Eye (affecting Mission 25: The Forgotten)
The Marshal now functions correctly in Classic Trail, Mission 64
Fixed a crash that could be experienced when loading a save of First Edition Trail, Mission 3: This Dusty Land
Fixed an issue where the game would freeze when playing Mission 49, The Mother of All Wars
Map Editor Fixes:
In the map editor when playing at low FPS, terrain would sometimes be placed automatically over the button area when placing terrain elsewhere. This has now been fixed.
Removed buildings present in Stronghold: Definitive Edition, but not Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition, from the Buildings Availability list in the Scenario Editor
Fixed the cutoff Ruins Icons in the UI
Localisation Fixes:
Updates to Polish, Simplified Chinese, Arabic, Hungarian and German Localisations
As always, thank you for playing Stronghold Crusader: Definitive Edition!
