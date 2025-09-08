Retro filters

Little backstory.

Initially, Blessed Burden started as a heavily stylized retro PSX-like game. In the course of development, we came to the conclusion that the pixelated look did not provide enough value to the player, so we put that idea on the bookshelf to focus on what truly matters: levels, gameplay, gamefeel, story, and beautiful brutalistic architecture.

And now, after game release and 4 updates, we decided to spend some time and pay homage to the initial game vision. These filters are optional and disabled by default.

There are 3 levels of pixellation effect:

And 2 levels of color precision effect:

You can mix and match these effects, so you can find the best fit for your taste.

Retro effects are located at the bottom of the general settings tab.

Rush timer

A feature for gamers who like speed and competition. A built-in timer that shows real time spent in the game and time spent actually running on levels.

Rush timer is located under the additional settings tab.

When feature is enabled, just enter the first stage (Gateway) and timer will start and show up in the top-left corner. It stops when you complete the last (Heart) stage.

Small QoL setting

There is now a setting to control the damage effect strength. Damage effect feature was expanded in the recent update and now includes not only fall damage but also damage from deadly traps.

Damage effect is purely visual feedback of the situation when the player was on the edge of death. If this effect bothers you, then you can make it subtle or disable it completely.

Thanks for playing!

Have a good one <3