PHEW!! It's been quite a few months of non-stop work over here, but we're finally ready to get EA32 out to everyone. A huge thank you to all the testers over in the Ravenfield Discord for your patience and feedback, we have had to rework plenty of systems to get something we were happy with!

This update is all about configuring Ravenfield to exactly how you want it to play. We're introducing rarity tiers on both weapons and vehicles, which decides how often that weapon or vehicle will spawn ingame. This means it's finally possible to control spawn rates of weapons! This can be used to balance out gameplay, for example allowing only a few bots to equip lock-on weapons. No more having to deal with a constant barrage of missiles heading your way every time you take off in your helicopter!

For vehicles, it is now possible to pick multiple vehicles that can spawn for each vehicle type. You could for example set up 10 different tanks, which the game will randomly pick between everytime a new tank spawns. Or why not add a rare boat to your enemy's helicopter slot for giggles?

There are 3 rarity tiers available, Common (white), Uncommon (green) and Rare (blue). Using the weapon picker rarity painter, you can control how often a bot is able to spawn with that particular weapon. Just pick a rarity color and start painting over the weapons! At the moment, Common weapons are picked 70% of the time, Uncommon 25% and Rare 5%. For vehicles, Common vehicles spawn 60% of the time, Uncommon 30% and Rare 10%. While the rates are currently hardcoded, we are planning on making the rarity spawn rates configurable in a future update.

With the configuration update, we have also overhauled how game configurations are saved. Previously, a saved configuration would contain the loadout and vehicles of both teams, but by popular request we have now added support for saving and load individual teams in EA32.

When setting up a team, you can now save that team's configuration to a team configuration file. This makes it possible to load that team to either team slot for future games. After saving (or loading) both teams, you can save a game configuration with your mutator setup which can optionally link to your two active teams. Loading this game configuration will also load your two linked teams.

Full Change Log

Instant Action + game config changes

Added support for multiple vehicles per vehicle type slot. When a vehicle spawns, one of the available vehicles for that slot will be picked.

Added vehicle rarity levels. This affects how often a vehicle of a specific tier will spawn. The pick percentages are currently hardcoded to 60% (Common), 30% (Uncommon), 10% (Rare). These values iwll be moddable in the future.

Added weapon rarity levels. This affects how often a bot will spawn with a specific weapon. The pick percentages are currently hardcoded to 70% (Common), 25% (Uncommon), 5% (Rare). These values will be moddable in the future.

Complete rework of Instant Action UI.

Added support for team name and color selection thru the Instant Action UI.

Redesigned Weapon/Vehicle/Skin/Map/Game mode picking UI to be more unified. It is now possible to filter out specific items, for example only displaying items from a specific mod.

Overhauled game configuration save, each team can now be saved in separate files, and game configuration saves can link to the saved teams. This means that the game now supports loading of individual teams which is a heavily requested feature. Loading a game configuration with linked teams will still load the teams just like the previous save/load system.

Legacy configuration saves can still be loaded.

Game and Team configuration files can now be deleted via the configratuib saving UI.

Official weapons now have varying rarity levels for balancing purposes (EG making Scalpel rare prevents constant lock ons on massive, flat levels)

Config flags mode now has a reverse flags button.

Bugfixes

Fixed an issue where bots would sometimes should thru walls

Moved flag capture UI element down slightly to prevent it from overlapping with some game mode UIs

Updated default quality settings to Good (previously booting the game for the first time would put you in the worst quality option... oops!)

Ravenscript changes

Added PlayerCamera.isUsingFPCamera

Added PlayerCamera.GetCameraRay(camera) and PlayerCamera.GetActiveCameraRay()

Added Physics.RaycastActor()

Added ActorManager.CreateExplosionEffect()

Added ActorManager.SetBloodParticleParameters()

Added GameEvent.onBloodParticleLand event

Replaced Vehicle.team with Vehicle.ownerTeam which uses the correct Team type rather than an integer. The old value is still available but hidden in the RS documentation, so mods still relying on this value will continue to work.

Exposed MeleeWeapon type

Seat.isEnclosed is now writable

Exposed Weapon.aimSensitivityMultiplier

Writing a weapon's heat value through RS will now trigger an overheat if the value assigned is 1 or higher

Exposed Weapon.currentMuzzleIndex

Trigger System changes

Fixed TriggerCondition ActorIsRagdolled not having an actor field

Added usePickedLoadout field on TriggerSpawnPlayer, which allows the player to spawn with their picked loadout.

Added TriggerOnLoadoutAccept which fires a signal when the player accepts a loadout.

Modding improvements

Added Projector to component whitelist

Added UnityEngine.Animation and UnityEngine.Animation.Rigging components to whitelist

Added defaultRarity fields to WeaponEntry and Vehicles

Ingame Map Editor improvements

Added support for controlling vehicle spawner rarity options.

To close out this update post, I'm happy to announce that Ravenfield is no longer a solo project, we are now 8(!) people working on the game! While most of us has just gotten started, we already have cool things in the works, and I'm very excited about the upcoming updates to the game. We have already gotten quite a bit of work done for the EA33 update which will introduce the new custom campaign system, allowing modders to create anything from story campaigns to their own conquest mode to entirely new games running inside Ravenfield. Expect to see more about this soon on the Ravenfield Discord!

We hope you'll enjoy this update. See you soon!

/Johan and the Ravenfield dev team