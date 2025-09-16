Thank you very much for playing Forbidden Ground - Lair of Aooni.

We are pleased to announce the release of version 1.0.2, which includes several bug fixes.



[Bug Fixes]

・Fixed minor issues during the charging tutorial

・Fixed missing cursor display in some choices

・Fixed flashlight direction control issues

・Fixed bug allowing item selection from previous scene after scene transition

・Fixed button guide display issues

・Fixed progression-stopping bug occurring at specific timing

・Fixed resume position bug when continuing gameplay

・Fixed issues with dialogue and guide display

・Fixed display issues while hiding

・Fixed ending branching bug under specific conditions



[Adjustments]

・Applied "?" display to the distribution board

・Changed initial cursor display position

・Adjusted action icon display position

・Adjusted Aooni behavior and placement

・Enabled character control immediately after scene transition

・Adjusted voice volume

・Ensured proper playback of sound effects



[Text Improvements]

・Improved text quality in English, Traditional Chinese, and Simplified Chinese



We will continue striving to provide a comfortable gameplay experience. Thank you for your continued support.